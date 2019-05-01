Share:

India and its ally on Wednesday removed name of Maulana Masood Azhar from the case of Pulwama attack.

Pakistan has through its efforts foiled the Indian conspiracy on a diplomatic front. India and a Western country had submitted a resolution in the United Nations against Masood Azhar terming him the mastermind of Pulwama attack.

On March 13, China had on technical grounds blocked the resolution seeking sanctions on Maulana Masood Azhar. While, Pakistan had sought evidence from India of involvement of Azhar in Pulwama attack.

India and its ally had accused Masood Azhar of involvement in Pulwama attack. On March 29, China had urged the United States (US) to act carefully on blacklisting of Masood Azhar issue and avoid bypassing the relevant committee of the UN Security Council.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang during his regular briefing in Beijing had said that issue of blacklisting Azhar involved a series of complex factors and China had also been working to seek a proper solution through dialogue and consensus.

He had said that US action had reduced the authority of the committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the UN Security Council. The spokesperson had urged the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving forward this draft resolution.