Share:

LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, International Labour Day will be observed in the provincial capital today. A number of rallies, processions, seminars will be arranged to mark the day. All Pakistan Trade Union Federation will organise a rally from Hamdard Hall to Charring Cross, The Mall while various labour unions including Working Women Organization will also take part in the rally. Pakistan Workers Federation Punjab chapter will also organise a seminar at their office on Labour Day . Bonded Labour Liberation Front of Pakistan will organise a demo in solidarity with the labourers who died in the line of duty. Punjab government last year launched ‘Punjab Labour Policy 2018’ that emphasized on simplifying the existing labour legislation, improving enforcement through revamping inspection, and rationalization of labour wages with a shift towards living fair wage. According to policy document, Punjab government has to establish ‘Policy Implementing Unit’ to monitor the implementation of polices in all concerned sectors and for this Labour Market Information and Analysis System has been prepared.