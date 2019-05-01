Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tractors assembling in the country during first 8 months of current financial year registered negative trend as local production of tractors reduced by 30.45 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2018-19, about 31,879 tractors were assembled locally as compared to 45,576 units of same period last year, according the provisional Quantum Indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI).

On month on month basis, local tractors production reduced by 35.27 percent in month of February, 2019 as 6,543 tractors were produced locally as compared to production of 31,879 units of same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, trucks assembling during the period under review also remained on negative trajectory as their production was recorded at 4,679 as against the production of 6,081 trucks during first eight months of last year. During the month of February, 2019, 424 trucks were locally assembled as against the assembling of 703 units of same month of last year, the data revealed.

However, in last eight months, local production of buses grew by 23.61 percent as against the production of the corresponding period of last year. In last eight months (July-February) of current financial year, 602 buses were locally assembled as compared to 487 buses of the same period of last year.