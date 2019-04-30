Share:

LAHORE -Charming actress Mahira Khan is known for her beauty and talent.

The country’s top actress once again stunned us with a series of drop-dead-beautiful outfits at a wedding she was attending in Turkey recently.

She graciously embraces her gray hair and, in so doing, breaks away from the industry’s youth obsession. Mahira was seen wearing a blue sari by designer duo Menahel and Mehreen.

The look was perfectly accentuated by her fresh and glowy makeup, covered with a neat low ponytail to ensure that the unique ensemble stood out.

She paired the outfit with diamond and smart-encrusted drop earrings which added to her look just the right amount of luxury.

In her latest Instagram post, the superstar admitted she was starting to look and feel older but said that she quite liked it.

“I saw these pictures and thought - ‘Damn I look older’. I do. I feel it. In my bones. On my face. The white strands in my hair. And I quite like it - not nearly as much as I love the kid in me, but it’s getting there x,” she captioned her photos.