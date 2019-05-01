Share:

LAHORE Meezan Bank defeated 3D Modeling by 5 wickets to win the Jotun Silver League 2019 title here the other day.

Batting first, 3D Modeling piled up a total of 186/7 in allotted overs. Jawad Muhammad was top scorer with 59 runs while Muhammad Siddique contributed 51 and Amjad Aziz 35. For Meezan Bank, Yasin Cheema, Zeeshan Ahmed and Shan Khan bagged two wickets each conceding 38, 44 and 29 runs respectively.

In reply, Meezan Bank chased the target losing five wickets. Muhammad Ashraf played brilliant knock of 46 while Wakeel Rizwan struck 35, Nasir Mehmood 33 and Yasin Cheema 29. Jawad Muhammad took 2-22. Muhammad Ashraf of Meezan Bank was declared player of the match. Arslan Khan and Abdul Saboor Khawaja were the chief guests and gave away prizes to the winners and top performers.

Rana Tahir was best fielder of the tournament, Syed Mujahid Ali best batsman, Syed Waqar Hassan Bukhari best bowler and Hamza Farooq best player of the tournament.