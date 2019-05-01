Share:

ISLAMABAD - A team of National Commission for Human Rights [NCHR] Pakistan headed by Chairman Commission Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan has visited the National Accountability Bureau’s detention camp Lahore Bureau and directed to allow the lawyers’ access to arrested accused persons frequently. The NCHR team visited the detention camp under the Section of 9(C) of CHR Act 2012 and it has planned to visit the NAB Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar detention camps to inspect the giving facilities to detainees.

According to available documents with The Nation, this will be followed by inspection of similar centres NAB in Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

Since there were public complaints about alleged maltreatment of internees in these detention camps, therefore, the purpose of these visits is to ascertain the legality as well as conditions of detention centres and to ensure its compliance with national and international standards and the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Talking to The Nation, one of the members of visiting team said that Chairman NCHR has directed the Director General NAB Lahore to bring improvement in the facilities for arrested accused. He said that the NCHR recommended to provide lawyer’s access to accused persons frequently which is their basic right. He said it has been recommended to NAB to install AC in the detonation camps.

According to the media reports, the alleged accused of several high profile cases are detained in Lahore Bureau’s camp and they have brought into the notice of media during their hearings in courts.

On the other hand, on the directions of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, NAB Sukkur team conducted raid on various godowns of food department Larkana in the presence of Judicial Magistrate namely Khalid Ahmed Somro as per the law

The Rahmatpur Godown Larkana was raided and it was found that as per record there must be 42,188 wheat bags on ground but after counting it was noticed that there are only 27,350 wheat bags are existed in the godown and there is loss of Rs25 million to Rahmatpur Godown, Larkana.

Further, raid was also conducted on Badah Godown, Larkana and as per record 235,000 PP bags of wheat and 35,000 should have been existed in the godown but on ground there are around 40,000 PP bags of wheat and 5000 jute bags of wheat existed. The loss is approximately Rs55 crore received to Badah Godown. Counting on other godowns will be conducted later on.