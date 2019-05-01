Share:

The Government of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a notification declaring Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) “a proscribed organisation” under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 following directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

The name of PTICEF has been included in the first schedule to Section 11-B of the ATA.

The apex court had also ordered the country’s financial institutions to immediately freeze the bank accounts of PTICEF.

Under the foundation, several education institutes have been established in many cities of Pakistan, and the decision regarding them would be taken afterwards.