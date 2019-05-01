Share:

LAHORE - The second test match of the Asian Rugby Division-III will be contested between Pakistan and Uzbekistan rugby teams here today (Wednesday).

Pakistan team has already 1-0 lead in the event and victory in the second match means they will qualify for the Asian Rugby Division-II. Pakistan rugby team captain Kashif Khawaja said: “Although Uzbekistan rugby team is better than us in ranking yet our players have prepared well for the second match while the victory in the first match has also raised their morale and they are looking more eager for the second victory to move up in the Asian rugby.”

International rugby is being played in Pakistan after a gap of five years. On this, Kashif said: “It is a great honour to play international rugby at home soil. It always helps the players improve their skills while playing against international players while the support of local crowd also plays its part and encourages players to do more and well against the international opponents.

“The boys are in good form and ready to do well against Uzbekistan in the second match. Hopefully, the boys will repeat the performance in the second match and try to win it great style,” added Pakistan skipper.

Uzbekistan rugby team captain said that they will try to make a comeback in the second match. “Pakistan players played really in the first match and outlasted us convincingly but we will display better rugby skills and techniques to overcome Pakistan in the second match.” He also thanked and appreciated the Asian Rugby for providing them opportunity to play in Pakistan against its national players.