LAHORE -Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners in Lahore division to ban polythene bags (plastic shopping bags) in Ramazan bazaars.

He said that excessive use of polythene bags is great source of pollution and joint efforts were needed to curb it. Instead of plastic bags, cotton bags or jute bags will be used for shopping in Ramazan bazaars.

The commissioner has also ordered to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign against the plastic bags.

According to a source who attended the meeting, one deputy commissioner of Lahore Division initially raised objections on the campaign due to shortage of time as Ramazan is around the corner but the commissioner has directed him go ahead and ensure on the implementation of orders. “The Commissioner has asked DCs to put their maximum efforts and introduce alternative of plastic bags in Ramazan bazaars,” he said.

Encouraging his team, he said one day they have to get rid from the plastic bags and Ramazan is the right time to launch such campaign.

He said that administration will take short term and long term steps to control the use of plastic bags keeping in view the interests of plastic bag industry.

He said that under clean and green drive there is need to sensitize citizens against the use of polythene bags.

Secretary Environment Department Punjab Asad Gilani, DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, DC Kasur Azhar Hayat, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, AC Protocol Syed Munawwar Bukhari, Hammad Azhar WWF, Nafeesa Butt WWF, Imrana Tiwana LCS, Tariq Zaman LBF and others attended the meeting.

World Wildlife Fund representative informed the participants that there were 340 manufacturers and more than 8000 units were manufacturing the polythene shopping bags across the country.

DC chairs meeting

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed chaired a meeting of District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee held at DC office Nadir Hall on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars’ belonged to different sects and representatives of minorities.

DC Lahore said that district administration would ensure strict implementation on Ethram e Ramzan Ordinance during the whole month and it would not allow any undesignated hotel to be opened at any cost.

She directed to take strict action on overcharging and hoarding in this month. “There will be proper cleanliness outside all mosques of the city and police have been directed for proper security of the mosques at the time of Taravis and prayers” Saleha said. DC appealed all clerics to educate the masses about polio drops vaccination and not to waste the water.