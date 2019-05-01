Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the much-awaited groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad, he said work is also in progress on 29 different small water reservoirs related projects in Balochistan.

Earlier, the ground breaking of the proposed Mohmand dam was delayed because of controversy over the firm which was awarded the contract of this project and non-availability of the Prime Minister.

According to details shared by the Minister for Water in January during a press conference, Mohamand dam was located in militancy-hit area Mohmand dam was 54 years old project.

He had said Mohmand dam is like Tarbela and Mangla, which would not only generate 800 Megawatt (MW) electricity but store water to irrigate 17,000 acres of barren land.

It would also meet the requirement of Peshawar for coming generations by supplying 13 to 14 cusec water from the dam.

The minister said that government would require Rs300 to Rs315 billion funding to implement this project and entire funding would be arranged from local resources.

Mohmand dam project was on a place where Kabul and Swat rivers were meeting and the proposed dam would mitigate floods and water for agriculture would be available in the area.

The government has evolved an innovative financial model to arrange funds for the project through PSDP, equity and commercial loans.

On its completion, the dam will store about 1.2 million acres feet (MAF) of water and generate 800MW of hydel electricity.

The gross storage of Mohmand is 1.2 MAF and it will irrigate the barren land of KP besides l protecting the low laying areas, Charsada, Mardan and Nowshera from flooding. Last year former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar took the initiative of collecting donations to overcome the country’s water scarcity.

He was then joined by the prime minister and the fund was called the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

According to the SBP data, the fund has so far raised Rs10,402,081,797. The project is being constructed on Swat River in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months.