Rawalpindi-Police are grilling two persons including cleric of a mosque in connection with Huzaifa murder case, official sources said on Tuesday.

The police have also dispatched samples of the deceased child to Forensic Laboratory Lahore for DNA test, they added.

On 20/4/2019, Huzaifa Iftikhar, 7, left his house for offering Isha prayer in a mosque in limits of Police Station Fateh Jang, and did not return home. Later, the body of the child was found in an old well by the locals.

A murder case was registered with Police Station Fateh Jang on application of Iftikhar Ahmed, father of the victim child and began investigation.

According to sources, a police raiding team came into action and took two suspects including the cleric of the mosque into custody for questioning in connection with the murder. However, police have not found any clue to solve the blind murder case, they said. They said that police had also grilled many other suspects in this regard.

SHO PS Fateh Jang Inspector Abid Munir, when contacted, confirmed that police are investigating two suspects in the case. He said that the cause of death of the child could not be ascertained yet and the investigators had been waiting for medico-legal report by the doctors. “In initial report, the doctors said the child was not sodomized and no mark of injury was found on his body,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, during a chat with The Nation in his office, said that police are investigating the child murder case through different angles. “The investigators are grilling a cleric as suspect to solve the murder case,” he said. He vowed that police would soon unveil the hidden hands involved in the murder case.