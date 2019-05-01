Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would steer out the country from longstanding difficulties and added that they would put the country on the development path by taking bold measures according to model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Addressing the 23rd Foundation Day of the party at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, PM Imran asked his political workers to be ready as corrupts had united in the name of democracy and wanted to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government to conceal the looted money and escaped from accountability process.

Reiterating his resolve against corrupts, PM Imran Khan said that purpose behind hue and cry in the assembly was to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

The prime minister said, “I joined politics 23 years ago to serve the nation keeping in view the struggle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).” He further said that father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had struggled 40 years and succeeded in making the country.

PM Imran said Madina State was welfare and modern Islamic state and the government would put the country following this exemplary model and Muslims ruled on the world following the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said when the rulers of the country became thief, the system and the country collapsed. The prime minister said that the national debts had jumped to Rs30,000 billion from Rs6,000 billion during the last ten years in the tenures of PPP and PMLN.

PM Imran said when PTI came into power, there was a budget deficit of 1300 billion, the gas sector was facing loss of 150 billion rupees while circular debt was 1200 billion rupees in 2018. NNI