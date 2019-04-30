Share:

Jorja named Dior’s new make-up ambassador

LOS ANGELES - Jorja Smith has been named Dior’s new make-up ambassador. The 21-year-old R&B singer is known for her luminous complexion on and off camera, and now the star has teamed up with the luxury French brand to ‘’lend them’’ her ‘’stylish beauty’’ for upcoming editorial and digital projects, and will be working closely with the Creative Image Director for Dior Make-Up, Peter Philips.

In a statement, Dior said: ‘’This collaboration is an opportunity for the young prodigy of British soul, with her velvety voice and powerful lyrics, to experience the intense, multi-faceted creative world of Dior Make-Up. ‘’Smith will lend Dior her stylish beauty and modern freshness for unique editorial and digital projects in partnership with Peter Philips, Creative Image Director for Dior Make-Up.’’ The ‘Teenage Fantasy’ songstress explained that beauty in 2019 means being ‘’comfortable in [her] own skin’’ and embracing her flaws. Jorja said: ‘’[Beauty in 2019 is about] being comfortable in your skin, and knowing that your imperfections make you perfect.

Nicholas joins ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

LOS ANGELES - Nicholas Hoult is set to join Angelina Jolie in thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’.

The 29-year-old actor has been cast by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan - who is best known for his work on ‘Hell or High Water’ - in his big screen adaptation of Michael Koryta’s 2014 book about fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson, who witnesses a brutal murder and is given a false identity and sent on a program for troubled teens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will move away from some of the main parts of the suspense story.

It has not been confirmed which role the ‘About A Boy’ star will play although it’s believed he’ll portray one of the killers alongside Tyler Perry.

The studios behind ‘A Simple Favour’, Bron Studios, are producing the flick, along with Steven Zaillian (‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’) and Garrett Basch via Film Rites.

It’s also reported that the script is female-driven.

Nicholas’ latest movie ‘Tolkien’ premiered in London on Monday and the star plays the titular role in the much-anticipated biographical drama about English writer-and-academic J. R. R. Tolkien, famous for penning ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’.