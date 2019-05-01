Share:

NAWABSHAH - Religious scholar and District Ameer of Tahfuz Khatam-e-Nabuwat Qari Muhammad Anees Qureshi sustained seriously injury in an attack by unidentified persons while he was heading towards his Madrassah on Tuesday. He was critically injured with multiple strokes of knives and he was immediately rushed to Peoples Medical College Hospital for treatment. After the incident, hundreds of his well-wishers arrived at hospital. However, Airport Police Station has claimed to have arrested two suspects.