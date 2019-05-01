Share:

LAHORE-The sixth Peace Caravan of Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan concluded here on Tuesday, said a press release.

The caravan started from Karachi on April 24, passed through 25 cities, including Hyderabad, Saeedabad, Ranipur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Kasur, to reach Lahore.

The annual feature of Rwadari Tehreek brings together people from different faiths, languages, cultures and ethnicity. It consists of different events including rallies, marches and folk festivals, aimed at promoting interfaith harmony.

On April 26, a rally was taken out in Ghotki in protest against forced conversions.

On 27th, the Tehrik held Humanity March from Lahore Press Club to Punjab Assembly.

On 28, the participants of caravan visited the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.

On 29, a festival was held at Ali Institute Auditorium in Lahore when Sufi and folk music played.

A declaration was also released, calling for stepped up efforts to promote interfaith harmony and enforce the National Action Plan in letter and spirit. The declaration raised the demand for end to all forms of discrimination and violence against women.