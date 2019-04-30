Share:

RAWALPINDI-Secretary Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has been removed from his post for allegedly tampering the record.

Answering a questing during a “Meet the Press” programme in Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that Board of Director of the RWMC had also written a letter to Secretary Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) to constitute an inquiry committee to probe into the allegations raised by a senior officer of RWMC against company secretary.

He was flanked by Additional Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal, Additional District Collector (ADC) Revenue Zaigham Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resource and Coordination Haider Abbas and AC Headquarters Ashar Iqbal.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration had set up a task management system to monitor the performance of the officers and to track the citizen complaints.

Answering a query, the DC said that government was taking a number of steps for raising the quality of education and upgrading schools. The government schools are being equipped with advanced education facilities, adding that a goal of national development could not be achieved without imparting education to the new generation.

Randhawa said that during his visit, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar suggested to offer internship to the universities students in government schools. He said that it will improve the performance of school teachers and initially it would be started in 10 schools.

He said that Task Management System was being introduced to monitor the citizens complains by using computerised tracking number.