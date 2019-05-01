Share:

KARACHI - Majority of the Sindh Assembly members, in a record-breaking two consecutive days sitting - opposed division of the province by standing from their seats to hinder any plan for “division of the Dharti Maa.”

The prolonged sitting of the assembly began at 2pm on Monday and lasted for more than 10 hours and culminated at 12:14am on Tuesday without any break. Although, the discussion was fixed for proposals for the next fiscal year’s budget but most of the time, the lawmakers spoke against or in favour of Sindh’s division.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asked every member who was against the Sindh’s division to stand up from his seat for the sake of the province’s unity and make it clear that “Sindh could never be divided.” The lawmakers belonged to Pakistan People’s Party, Grand Democratic Alliance and some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members responded positively to Murad’s request. However the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s and remaining PTI MPAs remained on their chairs, hinting that they are in favour of new province in Sindh.

Meanwhile speaking on the budget, Murad hailed the Sindh Assembly members for “in depth” pre-budget deliberation, saying that a total of 58 members from both sides spoke for more than 23 hours during the six days of the discussion. “None of the assemblies discuss it as deeply as we do,” he claimed.

Assembly wraps up record-breaking sitting continued for 2 days

The CM said that his party believes in serving the masses and that’s the reason why “we are elected every time.” Obviously, the people of Sindh love Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and also vote for the PPP on the basis of its performance,” the CM asserted.

Mocking the federal government, he said that their connection with Prime Minister Imran Khan has been disconnected as he was not invited to any meeting for the last five months by the centre.

Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi also opposed division of Sindh, saying that it cannot be happened. “No one can divide Sindh but who says there cannot be upper and lower Sindh,” he pointed out, stressing the need for addressing grievances to refrain people from making such demands. “Karachi is the earner of Sindh and entire Pakistan but in response it is not being given its due share,” Naqvi regretted.

MQM-P’s Khawaja Izharulhasan said, “Not only Sindh but all four provinces are my Dharti Maa” and added that the powers should be devolved to grassroots level to overcome the feeling of deprivation amongst the people of urban areas. He demanded that audit of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority and Sindh Building Control Authority should be conducted and all the departments be restored to their original position.