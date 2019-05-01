Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) qualified for the final of Patron’s Trophy Grade-II Tournament 2018-19, which will be played on May 2 here at Pindi Stadium.

HEC joined State Bank in the final after their semifinal against Sabir’s Poultry ended in a draw at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. HEC qualified for the final on the basis of their first innings’ lead.

On the third and final day, HEC ended their second innings at 112 for 8 in 43.4 overs. Sabir’s Poultry had set HEC a 201-run target after they were bowled out for 206 in 43.4 overs in their second innings. For HEC, Mamoon Riaz took five wickets in Sabir Poultry’s second innings. Hammad Butt scored 51 for HEC in their second innings while Ghulam Rehman took 4 wickets for 17 for Sabir’s Poultry.

The winners will earn Rs 500,000, the runners-up Rs 250,000, player of the final, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper Rs 50,000 each. Nasar Khan and Muhammad Kaleem will supervise the final as field umpires while Ali Naqvi will be match referee and Shakeel Ahmed official scorer.

SCORES IN BRIEF:- SABIR’S POULTRY: 346 all out, 80.5 overs (Imran Nazir 100, {111b, 14x4}; Irfan Haider 65, {100b, 9x4, 1x6}; Imran Dogar 59, {95b, 9x4}; Yawar Bashir 38, {51b, 6x4}; Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84) and 206 all out, 43.4 overs (Imran Dogar 37, {54b, 2x4}; Nisar Ahmed 36, {21b, 2x4, 3x6}; Ali Zaryab 27, {34b 3x4}; Asif Fawad 20, {43b, 2x4}; Mamoon Riaz 5-67, Sharoon Siraj 3-27, Kamran Afzal 2-14)

HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION: 352-8, 83 overs (Hammad Butt 172, {214b, 27x4}, Muhammad Faiq 79, {90b, 11x4}; Arsalan Zia 35, {86b, 4x4}; Sajid Khan 22 not out {25b, 4x4}; Nisar Ahmed 5-112) and 112-8, 43.4 overs (Hammad Butt 51, {54b, 7x4}; Ghulam Rehman 4-17, Nisar Ahmed 2-40, Manzoor Khan 2-53)