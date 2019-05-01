Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed petition of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail for hearing on May 3. A three-judge special bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case.

Sharif moved another application in top court requesting an extension in his six-week bail until decision on his review petition against March 26 order, wherein his sentence was suspended. The instant application contended that unforgivable damage will occur if the bail is not extended.

Nawaz was convicted by the Accountability Court which awarded him the sentence of seven years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. Furthermore, all assets, properties, rights, receivables and interests of and in Hill Metal Establishment stood forfeited to the Federal Government.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had suspended Nawaz Sharif’s sentence and granted him bail for six weeks and ruled that Nawaz Sharif will not leave the country nor shall he be allowed to leave the country.

On April 25, Nawaz Sharif approached Supreme Court requesting it to review its earlier judgment and suspend his sentence permanently with the permission to fly abroad for medical treatment.

Producing the opinions of medical consultants, the review petition contended, “the only feasible option available to the Petitioner (Sharif) is to be treated by the same set of medical practitioners who had been treating him earlier in UK.”

It stated that the complicated and life threatening nature of the Ischemic Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis from which Nawaz Sharif is admittedly suffering coupled with his co-morbidities i.e. high blood pressure, Type II Diabetes Mellitus and 3rd stage Chronic Kidney Disease.

“Accordingly, it is in the interest of justice that the further condition imposed by the Petitioner’s release on bail in the order dated 26.03.2019, i.e. ‘it is made clear that during this period the petitioner shall not leave or be allowed to leave the country’ and restricting him to get his medical treatment in Pakistan only, also merits review.”