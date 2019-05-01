Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shayan Shaikh and Naseer Ullah excelled as Diamond Cricket Club Islamabad thrashed Green Kemari Club Karachi by 9 wickets in 4th APL T20 2019 match played at PCB Ground, Attock.

Batting first, Kemari Club Karachi were bundled out for 110 in 19.5 overs. Youngster Shayan Shaikh grabbed 3-21 while Asjad Nawaz captured 2-9. Only Dawood scored fighting 38. Diamond Club chased the target in just 13 overs losing one wicket. Opener Naseer Ullah hammered unbeaten 53 off 30 balls studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes while Ashfaq Ali made unbeaten 34. Naseer was named player of the match.