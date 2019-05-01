Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday approved revival of Police Order 2002 and referred the issue to standing committee concerned for considering certain amendments to make it a progressive law to cater for needs of modern policing.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM’s House. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam and all secretaries concerned.

The chief minister said that the maintenance of law and order is the responsibility of the government. “With our political will, we have restored law and order in the province, particularly in the city of Karachi but ever since the police have started operating on its own various serious issues have emerged,” he pointed out and added the provincial government faced the criticism.

He said that the police have been made autonomous and now it has to be community friendly. “People must have the feeling of security and protection in presence of the police but some incidents have proved to be contrary,” he regretted and added under 2002 Act, IG Police would become principal accounting officer under which his department’s financial issues would be solved at his level.

Objective of Sindh Safe Cities Authority Act 2019 to ensure safety, security of citizens

On the occasion, the chief secretary said that the entire government officers system revolved around Appointment, Promotion and Transfer (APT) rules, the same rules are applicable on the police also.

The Sindh cabinet to implement Supreme Court decisions in CP No. 148, 149 and 150 has approved revival of Police Order 2002 as stood in 2001 and as it is applicable in the Punjab, however, the law has been referred to the respective standing committee of the Sindh Assembly for considering certain amendments and consulting with all stakeholders to make it a progressive law for establishing modern and responsible and responsive policing.

PRICE CONTROL IN RAMZAN

Discussing the mechanism for controlling prices of essential commodities during Ramzan, the cabinet decided to empower divisional, district and sub-divisional administration to control price effectively. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link and direct them to check the prices, stock and record of essential commodities.

The chief minister also directed minister local government to work out a plan in consultation with the chief secretary to accommodate displaced shopkeepers of Saddr area into parking plaza which could also be developed into a market.

SAFE CITIES AUTHORITY

The chief minister said that the objective of establishing Sindh Safe Cities Authority Act, 2019 is to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. He added that for the purpose of construction, development and maintenance of a city-wide integrated command, control and communication system within the province, it is expedient to establish an authority.

The authority would have a 15-member body under Chief Minister Sindh and home secretary would be its vice chairman. In absence of the chairman the vice chairman would be authorized to take all its decisions. The secretaries of different departments would be its members and it would have a Director General to run day-to-day affairs.

The cabinet approved the law and referred it to the assembly.

VALUATION OF IMMOVABLE

PROPERTIES

The Board of Revenue presented an item “Revision of categories and Enhancement of valuation of Immovable Properties” in urban areas of the province. Senior Member BoR giving a presentation said that the provincial government notifies Valuation table of immovable properties under Section 27-A of the Stamp Act, 1899.

The valuation table consists of two components, categories of areas and fixing the category-wise rates. The urban areas are classified upto seven categories depending on divergence of particular urban area. The notified categories are A-I, I, II, III, Iv, V & VI. The rates have also been notified for each city/urban area comprising each category.

Last revision in categories was made in 2001. The rates of valuation table were also last revised in 2016. Those rates are far below the fair market value as valuation table notified by FBR. The BoR also proposed 20 percent enhancement in the rates.

The cabinet directed Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob to review each and every category and proposed enhancement in the rates and place it again before the next cabinet.

CONTINUATION OF

RELEIF IN THAR

The Sindh Cabinet after thorough discussion decided to continue relief activities in drought affected areas with previous mechanism of distribution of wheat at the scale of 50kg per family per month for further three months till normalization of drought situation. The cabinet directed the food department to provide 814,110 wheat bags of 50 kgs for 280370 families to DC Tharparkar for three months which would be fourth, fifth and sixth phase. The cabinet also approved Rs100 million for transportation charges of wheat from godowns to Tharparkar.

GUTKA & MANPURI

The Sindh cabinet discussed and approved the Sindh Probation of Preparation, manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Manpuri Bill 2019.

The cabinet observed that Gutka and Manpuri were causing cancer, therefore it must be banned. The bill was referred to Sindh Assembly.

SHEESHA SMOKING BILL

The Sindh Cabinet discussed draft Sindh Prohibition of Sheesha Smkoing Bill 2019 under which manufacture, sell, use or import has been proposed to be banned. The individual or any person found involved in sheesha smoking would be tried under Code of Criminal Procedure 1998.

The cabinet constituted a committee under Minister Environment & IT Taimore Talpur, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Murtaza wahab to examine each and every clause of the draft bills and then present within next 15 days for approval.

Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences: The cabinet also approved promulgation of Amendment Bill in Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) Act 2013.

The cabinet was told that since its emergence from Eye hospital LUMS to SIOVS has progressed into a center of excellence for treating diseases ofg eye and providing state of art treatment through latest technology. The cabinet approved SIOVS as degree awarding institute.

The cabinet also formed a committee under Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and Advocate General as its member to assess the financial impact for establishment of Drug Courts and report within a month. There was also a proposal to enhance the punishment for the persons involved in business of spurious and sub-standard drugs.

The cabinet also approved withdrawal of SESSI notice given to a private organization working against eradication of polio in collaboration with Unicef.