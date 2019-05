Share:

Lahore- The SNGPL claimed to have arrested an imposter on Tuesday. According to a press release by SNGPL, a swindler was caught red-handed and handed over to local police. The arrested was name as Nasir, a resident of Shadbagh. The SNGPL sprang into action following a complaint. The accused was fleece people by impersonating as an SNGPL employee. A case has been lodged with police concerned and investigation is on.