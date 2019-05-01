Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday continued to observe bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 241.83 points (0.65 percent) to close at 36,784.44 points. In overall 48,195 trades, a total of 110,648,240 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.619 billion.

Out of 326 companies, share prices of 93 companies recorded increase while 216 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,359,000 and price per share of Rs 13.36, Pak Elektron with a volume of 9,336,500 and price per share of Rs 22.76 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 6,334,000 and price per share of Rs 12.43.

The top advancer was Philip Morris Pakistan with the increase of Rs 150.89 per share, closing at Rs 3498.89 while Nestle Pakistan XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 120 per share, closing at Rs 7750. The top decliners were Bata Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs 38 per share, closing at Rs 1431 and Murree Brewery XD with the decrease of Rs 22 per share closing at Rs 775.