ISLAMABAD (PR) Karandaaz Pakistan’s latest study provides an in-depth analysis and evaluation of Pakistan’s medical diagnostic equipment market for clinical laboratories that fall into the category of small and medium enterprises along with an assessment of the availability and need for formal financing. The aim is to provide financial institutions with insights that would allow them to design new financial products or tailor existing ones such that they are more responsive to demand and closely aligned with the financing requirements of small and medium enterprises operating in this segment. The study can be downloaded from Karandaaz website.