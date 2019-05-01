Share:

LAHORE-A man, his wife and their daughter died at the scene in a collision between a sport vehicle and a motorcycle in DHA late on Monday.

Rescue workers on Tuesday said four injured were shifted to a hospital where the condition of two of them was said to be critical. They said the deadly road mishap took place near Wateen Chowk in DHA Phase-V.

Police sources said that two boys and two girls riding in the SUV were coming back home after attending a function somewhere when the incident took place. They said the “young driver” was driving the SUV in high speed which resulted in the accident.

An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of speeding. He said the driver of the SUV lost his control due to speed. As a result, the vehicle smashed into a motorcycle on the road.

All the three motorcyclists died on the spot. They were identified by police as Muhammad Rafique, 50, his wife Amina, 45, and daughter Aqsa, 18. The bodies were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital. Later, the police handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Rescue workers said four people who were traveling in the SUV were also wounded seriously. They were identified as Hira, 16, Nida, 18, Wasif, 20, and a teenage boy, not identified yet. The injured were shifted to the National Hospital. The police were investigating the incident.

A 35-year-old man died when a speedy tractor trolley smashed into his motorcycle near Sundar Adda on the Lahore-Multan Road on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified by police as Ghous, a local resident. The body was handed over to the family.

Police said the driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police impounded the tractor-trolley and were investigating the incident.