Three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when around 60 to 70 terrorists opened fire at them near Alwara area of Waziristan, according to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Soldiers, including Lance naik Ali, Nazir and Sepoy Imdad Ullah were working on fencing the border with Afghanistan.

This is a developing story.