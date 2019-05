Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Knowledge School (TKS) head office organised annual Network Associates Convention 2019 at UMT Lahore campus. The event was attended by the President ILM Trust\UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, renowned journalist and senior scholar Orya Maqbool Jan, Country Director TKS Brigadier (r) Shahid Akram Kardar, all network associates along with position holder students.