President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their messages on the eve of Labour Day today reiterated the government commitment to effectively protect the rights of workers to help them meet emerging challenges of globalization.

The president, in his message, said the government will do its utmost to ameliorate and improve the socio-economic conditions of workers. He said that this day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their importance for national growth and progress.

The PM in his message said the labour day also affords us an opportunity to recognize the valuable contribution being made by the workers. He said dividends of inclusive economic growth cannot be realized if the workers are deprived of their due rights and opportunities.

The Prime Minister said workers are our partners in growth and development. The PM said government is endeavoring to strengthen the labour market and have a plan to create 10 million jobs over five years in key sectors like housing, SMEs, health, education, green economy and tourism.

He felicitating the workers invited to become partner of the government in realizing Naya Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the working class was at the forefront in bringing change.

In his messages on the eve of Labour Day, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accepts the struggle of workers. He said the previous governments neglected the workers but, now this will not happen again.

Qureshi said workers from around the world are still compelled to work hard for their livelihood. In his message on Labour Day, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the contributions of the labour class for the country are immense and their role is like that of a backbone.

He said our constitution safeguards the rights of the working class and today we renew our vow to further ameliorate the lives of the working class.

Acknowledging the role of laborers, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he would like to appreciate the Railways laborers, who helped him run thirty new trains during the last six months.

The minister assured that resources of labourers in Railways will be increased. In connection with Labour Day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Labour Colony Warburton today.

He will distribute Sehat Insaf Cards and allotment letter of two hundred eight flats among labourers.