ANKARA (AA)   A Turkish soldier was martyred and three others injured on Tuesday in a YPG/PKK terrorists attack in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the casualties were reported in the area of Turkey’s Euphrates Shield anti-terror operation. Turkish security forces targeted terrorist positions after the attack in line with right to self-defense, it added. The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, PKK’s Syrian branch, has managed to occupy one-third of Syria under the guise of fighting against Daesh with US support.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region - including Al-Bab, Afrin, and Azaz - from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.