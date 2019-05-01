Share:

UNSC designates Masood Azhar as global terrorist

The United Nations Security Council has designated Jaish-e-Muhmamad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under (UNSC) resolution 1267.

Azhar was blacklisted by UNSC sanctions committee after Pakistan and China dropped their objections to the latest proposal put forward by the US, UK and France to designate Masood as terrorist. Since 2008, the US attempted four times to list Azhar under the UNSC resolution 1267 but every time its move was thwarted by China.

“The Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’ish), al Qaeda, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’ish) and al Qaeda Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,” the UNSC said in a statement following the decision.