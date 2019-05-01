Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six-years-old batting sensation Meerab Shaikh has already started making headlines with her stylish batting and also impressed Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar, who termed her as a future star.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Meerab said: “Cricket is in my blood, as my father Muhammad Shoaib had played cricket at U-19 level but he remained unfortunate not to play for national team. I must also give credit to my mother, who always pick and drop me from Muslim High School ground, where I daily practise for four hours with boys to achieve my set goal of becoming national women team player.”

She said: “I have been training at the ground for last 3 years. I know it is very difficult to win a place in the national team, but it is also not an impossible task. I know I am born to play cricket. I take my studies along with my passion. In case of bad weather or rain, I train inside my home. I haven’t missed a single day of training for last three years.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has established a proper women wing office inside the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which is very beneficial for women players. Many girls come and quit as parents don’t allow their daughters to play cricket. Cricket is played in a very conducive environment so I would like to request parents to allow their daughters like sons to fulfill their dreams,” Meerab concluded.

Coach Sabih Azhar lauded young Meerab and termed her a future star. “I have watched her playing and I can easily claim that this girl has exceptional talent as the way she takes her cricket so seriously, I hardly witnessed such a passion in even boys. She is a born star and if she continues to practise hard, she is bound to become a national star.”

Sharing his views, Meerab’s father M Shoaib said: “I had huge passion for cricket, but it is not necessary that dreams always come true. I can see a future star in Meerab, that’s why I am trying my best to prepare her well and transform her into a champion.”