KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that 12 patients of coronavirus lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours while fighting against the infection.

“This is the first time since March 19 (when one first death from the virus was reported) that such highest number of fatalities have occurred in a day,” the CM said, and added, “We have 112 deaths in 34 days; means more than three patients succumbed to the virus every day. This is quite worrisome situation.”

This he said in a statement, released from the CM House on Thursday. Murad said that 2,587 tests were conducted on Thursday which resulted in the detection of 358 new cases. “The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has now reached 6,053 which is 11.1 percent of the total number of tests (5,4377) conducted so far,” he elaborated.

The chief minister disclosed that after the deaths of 12 patients in one day, death toll in the province from the virus now stands at 112, which constituted 1.8 percent of the total number of patients. “At present 47 patients are in critical condition, including 17 on ventilator,” he said, and prayed for their early recovery. Talking about 4,721 under-treatment patients, Murad said that 3,473 were in isolation at their homes, 741 were at isolation centers and 505 in different hospitals. “Those who are in isolation at their homes are looked after by the doctors via phone,” he informed.

The chief minister said that out of 358 new cases, 284 belonged to Karachi. “District South has the highest number of cases, totaling 72, East 62, West 58, Korangi 32 and Malir 15. Out of 653 cases, Karachi has 4,182 cases,” the CM said, and added, “This is not a normal situation.”

Murad further said that areas in district South of the provincial capital, where most of the Covid-19 patients were concentrated included Bihar Colony with 24 cases, Allama Iqbal 14 cases, Agra Taj 11, Chakiwara eight, Gazdarabad 31, Khada Memon Society three, Nanakwara 15, Civil Lines 12, Karachi Cantonment 14, Clifton 30, CCB-1 has 13 cases, CCB-2 has 10, CCB-3 has 50 and CCB-4 has 11 cases.

Giving figures of other Sindh districts, the chief minister said Shikarpur had 34 new cases, Dadu six, Hyderabad five, Sanghar four, Sukkur three, Jacobabad two, while Thatta, Jamshoro, Matiari and Naushehroferoze had one case each.

Giving data about the people of which age group died of the pandemic more, the chief minister said that 43 people were between 60 to 69 years of age, 27 were 70 plus, 26 between 50 to 59 and nine were between 40 to 49 years of age.

He added that 73 percent patients who died due to coronavirus were male and the others were female.

The chief minister said that the virus has spread all over Sindh and now the worst affected districts of local spread is Shikarpur where 34 new cases have been detected. He urged the people to be vigilant and adopt WHO SOP.

