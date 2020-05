Share:

TIMERGARA - A man and his two daughters died when the roof of a room caved in at the far flung village Pato in Talash Lower Dir in the wee hours of Thursday, locals and police said. They said the roof of the house of one Muhammad Nazir caved in when the main wooden rod at the room got broken killing Muhammad Nazir and his two teenage daughters on the spot. Locals rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies from the debris.