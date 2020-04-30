Share:

SYDNEY - Still months away from the scheduled start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, Australia’s team has taken a concrete shape with the exception of the ‘last one or two positions’, according to chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

“The last one or two positions always give us a headache normally. Particularly when you’ve got a settled line-up that has performed very well over the last 12 months,” Hohns told reporters. “We’d be very close (to finalising a squad). If we had to, we could probably just about nominate it now.”

The Australian Test and ODI teams have benefitted from the meteoric rise of Marnus Labuschagne in recent months, but he hasn’t yet had a chance to prove his worth in the shortest format. Hohns indicated that Australia are keeping their options open, but aren’t inclined towards rushing Labuschagne into the T20I outfit. “We don’t want to go too far with him yet. He works so hard, he’s now playing Test cricket and one-day cricket,” Hohns said.