peshawar - Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) is facing financial crisis and has paid employees 50 percent salaries due to lack of fund in its accounts.

Media officer of the university Dr Attiq Ur Rahman told The Nation that the university needs financial assistance to pay full salaries to the employees.

“The expenditures of teachers have increased when they shifted their families and many rented homes in the city after the campus was declared a quarantine centre recently,” he said.

Dr Attiq also said that a summary has been forwarded to the chief minister and hopefully the matter would be resolved soon.

AWKUM’s Academic Staff Association President Dr Humayun Khan in a statement appealed to the provincial government and HRC to immediately release fund to the university.

“Universities around the world are spending millions of dollars on research about coronavirus nowadays but here in our country universities cannot even give salaries to their employees due to financial crisis,” he added.

Registrar of the university Mian Saleem said that the university generates 75 percent of its fund from own resources and 25 percent from the HEC. However, the university failed to generate money this month as the students are in homes and not paying fees due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“We pay approximately Rs100 million in salaries to the employees. This is why the HEC and the KP government have been approached on the matter and hopefully it would be resolved soon,” he added.