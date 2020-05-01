Share:

LAHORE - The Balochistan government on Thursday warned that it would order a complete lockdown across the province, as coronavirus cases through local transmission continued to surge. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that at least 880 locally transmitted cases were reported in the province. “If the government decides to impose a complete lockdown across the province, then that would result in a curfew.” He said that the government decided to open the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for only two days a week, Saturday and Sunday. “Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan will be able allowed to return home on those two days,” Shahwani said.