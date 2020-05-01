Share:

ISLAMABAD - The University of Baltistan has initiated online educational system to help their students to continue studies amid the lockdown due to the corona pandemic.

Before start of the new academic session (Semester Spring 2020) in March, due to the Covid19 pandemic universities were closed. Assessing and foreseeing the emergency, the university management quickly decided to switch its academic activities on E-learning mode through learning management system (LMS), explained Vice Chancellor Prof. Naeem Khan.

Briefing about the E-policy, he further explained that the necessary updates were made in LMS and SIS and it was launched for students.

He stated that all the faculty and senior students are familiar to the system, so they were also timely informed and instructed to switch over to E-learning.

Prof. Naeem said both access and quality parameters have been continuously considered with technology aspect for E-learning and in order to endorse the recommendations of the meetings of academic HoDs, discuss strategies of assessment and other policy matters, an emergent meeting of Academic Council (with online participation of few members) was called on April 22, 2020, said the VC.

As the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day, it is expected that the period for the closure of educational institutions will further be extended. In this critical situation, it has been decided by the HEC to hold online classes so that the term of the semester in universities may not be increased.