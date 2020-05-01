Share:

Peshawar - Commissioner Hazara Division Zaheer-ul-Islam has received a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided by the European Union (EU) assisted Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The protective kits, worth Rs.2.5 million, were further dispatched to the three districts including Haripur, Battagram and Torghar for doctors, paramedics and others medical staff deputed for the treatment of the patients affected by coronavirus.

On the occasion, Commissioner Hazara Zaheer-ul-Islam said that contributions by organizations for catering the needs of healthcare professionals are inevitable, and added that CDLD decision for suspending its development program for the time being and participating in the government’s struggle against coronavirus is laudable.

He directed the concerned DCs and DHOs to ensure fair and judicious distribution of the PPE and particularly the medical staff as well as police and army personnel deputed at the hospitals, quarantine centers and isolation wards must not be ignored.