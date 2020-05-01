LAHORE - The Chinese nation won the fight against coronavirus by strictly following the instructions and directions given by their authorities. Dr Xin Zhong, Professor at Renmin University Beijing, China, said while speaking at APP News television’s programme “Dialogue” here on Thursday. To a question about the strategy China adopted to fight coronavirus, Dr Zhong said that quarantine and isolation played a vital role in protecting citizens from the virus. “It was great success that China mobilised the entire nation against coronavirus, and everyone realised his and her responsibility in this war,” she said, and added that exchange of experiences with battle against COVID-19 between the nations was important in the war against this deadly virus.
