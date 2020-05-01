Share:

LAHORE - The Chinese nation won the fight against coro­navirus by strictly fol­lowing the instructions and directions given by their authorities. Dr Xin Zhong, Professor at Renmin University Bei­jing, China, said while speaking at APP News television’s programme “Dialogue” here on Thursday. To a ques­tion about the strategy China adopted to fight coronavirus, Dr Zhong said that quarantine and isolation played a vital role in protecting citi­zens from the virus. “It was great success that China mobilised the en­tire nation against coro­navirus, and everyone realised his and her re­sponsibility in this war,” she said, and added that exchange of experienc­es with battle against COVID-19 between the nations was important in the war against this deadly virus.