Share:

Apropos to the letter “Corruption in Ehsaas-Program” published in The Nation on April 30, 2020, we would like to bring to light that Easypaisa is not carrying out any disbursements of Ehsaas Program in Balochistan and Sindh, and therefore the statements made in the letter are factually incorrect. As a responsible corporate entity that is supporting all government efforts in this fight against COVID-19, we have waived off all charges other than agent commission for all disbursements being done through our platform and network. We remain committed to serving Pakistan in this critical time.

Qaiser Maqsood,

Media Matters Communications Pvt Limited.