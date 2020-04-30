Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed the police officers to round up all the proclaimed offenders including those having links with powerful politicians.

CPO issued these directions during an informal meeting with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

According to details, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas, while taking notice of social media posts uploaded by two victims Syed Haider and NavidNafees showing movement of some POs with a powerful provincial minister, has directed the station house officers and SDPOs to launch crackdown against the POs involved in monetary or land fraud cases and taking refuge in the city. He also ordered SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran to monitor the special drive against the POs. They said SSP Investigation also briefed CPO that he had conveyed to SHO Police Station RA Bazaar and Civil Lines to apprehend the POs-cum-relatives of a provincial minister for their involvement in land fraud and monetary cases.

CPO Muhammad AhsanYounis, during an interaction with The Nation, confirmed he had directed arrest of POs including those belonging to powerful political figures. “No one is above the law and we are sitting here to protect lives and property of public. Everyone is equal in the eyes of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, a poor citizen AleemUlHaq lodged complaint against SaddarBairooni police with Prime Minister Citizen Portal for not nabbing two criminals involved in shooting him, his son and cousin injured and grabbing land in Hayyal Village.

The complaint was forwarded to CPO Rawalpindi who tasked Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Zia Uddin for arresting the culprits. AleemUlHaq mentioned that notorious land grabber Raja Amjad, his two sons Raja Mehran and Raja Azran had launched an armed attack on him on 2/2/2020 at Hayyal and grabbed his land by injuring him and two others. He added police are not arresting two attackers Raja Mehran and Raja Azran despite a court declared them as POs.

On the other hand, Rawat police obtained physical remand of two accused from of court of law in a rape case, informed a police spokesman. He said the two accused namely TabraizHaider and Rafaqat Ali had allegedly raped a woman in a private housing society and fled. Police registered rape case against them on complaint of victim woman and held the rapists, he said. He said CPO appreciated the efforts of Rawat police.