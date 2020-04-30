Share:

LAHORE - UPaisa customers can now donate to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and Shaukat Khanum with convenience through UPaisa’s funds transfer facility. Donations can be sent to multiple organizations which are working for the relief of daily wage workers and other deserving households by simply dialing *786#. Customers can select “donation” option after which they can punch the desired amount.

Cash can be transferred to various funds and organizations including PM’s COVID Relief Fund, Akhuwat Foundation, Jabir Bin Hayyan Trust, Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust, Shifa Foundation, Shifa Eye Trust and Vision Forty Seven Foundation.

The initiative allows swift digital collection of relief funds while ensuring social distancing. Being a people centric brand, UPaisa has always focused towards customer enablement and providing convenience while staying at home is a testament of its commitment to support Pakistanis during these difficult times. The provision of smart solutions such as these will allow people to respect the lockdown and at the same time help the ones who are finding it extremely difficult to make ends meet.

As a socially responsible organization Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or table tops, stay home when sick and maintain distance of at least 1 meter from any individual. By adoption of basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.