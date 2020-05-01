Share:

hangu - Offices of the Orakzai district headquarters were sealed on Thursday when a member of deputy commissioner’s security squad was declared a Covid-19 patient.

The authorities, soon after the test result, locked down the offices of deputy commissioner, district police officer and Communication and Works Department.

Orakzai DC Wasil Khan Khattak told media later on that a guard Rahmatullah had tested positive after he visited his home in Darra Adamkhel and returned to the office.

Also, the swabs of all the staff members of all the government departments and the security personnel deployed there was sent to the laboratory for test while the entry of people to the district headquarters was also banned.

The official said that there were a total of seven confirmed patients of coronavirus in Orkazai while 30 suspected patients were in quarantine centres of the district.