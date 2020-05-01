Share:

RAWALPINDI - The government has extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 7, 2020, informed Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar on Thursday. The suspension was extended by the government in a bid to avert the spread of novel coronavirus, he said. According to the spokesperson, as per the decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of domestic flight operations as effected earlier had been extended upto Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. He said remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged.