ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that labour day enables us to pay tribute to the hardworking labour force.

The working class had played a pivotal role in the sustained economic growth of Pakistan, he said.

He further said: “ We have not forgotten the lives lost in Chicago and acknowledge all those who work and sacrifice for the development of the country. This day celebrates the labour community and their continued commitment and devotion for Pakistan’s prosperity, said the Speaker National Assembly in message for the Labour Day. The day is commemorated across the world on the 1st of May.” The Speaker said that the working class was central to the development, hence, it was our responsibility to ensure their well-being including timely payment of their of wages.

The Speaker said that Worlds greatest economies have legislated to protect the rights of labours. He said that Government was also framing labour friendly policies for the good of the community.

Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed upon the Labour Community to dedicatedly play its role for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The Speaker said that Recent spread of COVID-19 had affected the daily wagers whereas the Government was fully conscious of their hardships.

The implementation of the Smart Lockdown was the only way to avoid a halt of the modes of earning for the working class. We all stand by our dedicated work force at this hour of difficulty, the Speaker said.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in his message said that May 1st reminds us of the Chicago incident and the people who lost their lives to brutality and injustice. The progress of the country correlates with the tireless efforts of our working class and current government was ensuring the protection of rights of labour.

He was deeply concerned about the impact of COVID19 on the working community and further assured that the present government was taking necessary steps for its working community.

He said that the corona challenge that had affected the modes of earning of our people, thus volunteers, philanthropists must step forward to help these people in need.