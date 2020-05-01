Share:

DIR LOWER - At least three people of the same family were killed when roof of their dilapidated houses collapsed in far flung Pato area of Talash in Timergara tehsil on Thursday. Police said the incident occurred at the time of Sehri in Pato village of Talash locality where house of Muhammad Nazir suddenly caved in, killing three people. Police further informed that Muhammad Nazir and his two daughters were killed in the incident. Local people retrieved the bodies from the rubble and later buried at ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.