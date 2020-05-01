Share:

ISLAMABAD - The world just found out she is five months pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend Zayn Malik. But Gigi Hadid by-passed all of the news while sharing selfies from her recent at-home Vogue shoot.

The 25 year old gave her 53million Instagram followers a look at her behind the scenes from the shoot with her sister Bella Hadid. The supermodel looked away from the camera while sitting on the back of a truck on her mom’s Pennsylvania farm.

She wore a dark blue and red Varsity jacket with ‘VOGUE’ written across the chest in yellow and blue lettering. Underneath she had a white jean jacket and had her blonde locks down in a wavy style, tucked under a leopard print hat.