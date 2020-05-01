Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus [COVID-19] in the country, the government and opposition are also contemplating revisiting the existing legislations on some important matters.

Though the opposition seems unsatisfied with the government’s measures to control the spread of the virus, yet it is apparently willing to review the existing legislations related to NAB, appointment of judges, contempt of court and others.

The key members from both sides of the aisle have yet to fix specific time period to deliberate on these important matters.

This is the crux of those light discussions being done during parliamentary committees’ meetings these days.

The government and opposition have also recently resolved the controversial matter about passing of nine ordinances from the lower house of the parliament.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said the government had yet not shared any draft with the opposition to amend the existing NAB law. “We can give our input only after seeing the draft, prepared by the government on the matter,” PML-N’s parliamentary leader commented.

About the plans to introduce amendments in the existing legislation, he said it was not discussed with him as yet.

He further said that the government and opposition had held meetings on the same subject around one-and-a-half-month back too.

The present government, according to the reports, has recently decided to take the opposition parties and stakeholders into confidence in coming days on the NAB Ordinance.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Pervez Khattak, and Special Assistant on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar have also held meetings with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on this matter.

The speaker, Asad Qaiser, in his recent tweet, has also hinted at possible deliberations on the existing NAB laws.

“The government has still not reached on consensus about making amendments in NAB ordinance. The government would take opposition and stakeholders into confidence before taking any final decision,” speaker national assembly mentioned in his tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, a couple of days before, had formed a committee to complete the task. The development comes as the old NAB ordinance is set to expire in coming days and the current NAB Ordinance could not be extended as session of national assembly was not convened due to Corona crisis.

Political wizards viewed that the government and oppositions members might not hesitate to join hands on amendments related to important matter. The unity between government and opposition had been witnessed plethora of time in past on many matters.