ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced public service delivery at door steps.

The decision was taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Chief Commissioner Islamabad. According to the officials, ICT Administration and NADRA have collaborated to launch doorstep services for new vehicle registration (Excise Department), property transfer (Revenue Department) and issuance of domicile for the citizens of Islamabad under the jurisdiction of ICT Administration.

The decision has been taken in continuation of reforms in the government departments to facilitate common people and benefit from digital technology.

The government officials would reach on the given address to help the citizen in getting the services and they will not have to visit the government offices for the purpose. Request/appointments in this regard can be made on 051-90395386.

The number will be active from 10am to 4pm (Monday to Thursday) and 10am to 1pm (Friday) on working days, according to the officials. They said the decision would help minimize rush at government offices