Karachi - Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that Pakistan’s Imran Nazir was more talented than his India’s contemporary Virender Sehwag but the former didn’t have his brain and was also let down by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I don’t think Imran Nazir had the brain that Sehwag had. I don’t think Sehwag had the talent that Imran Nazir had. There is no comparison with regards to talent. We tried to contain him a little,” Akhtar said this on his Youtube Channel. “When he hit a brutal hundred against India in a side match, I asked them to play Imran Nazir consistently but they didn’t listen, and his career was ruined.”

Imran Nazir played only eight Tests for Pakistan, scoring 427 runs and featured in 79 ODIs to score 1,895 runs. On the other hand, Sehwag scored 8,586 Test runs from 104 matches and had 8,273 ODI runs from 251 matches.

Criticising the PCB management, the Rawalpindi Express said it did not nurture the players it had. “It is unfortunate that we don’t know how to take care of our brands. We could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag in Imran Nazir. He had all the shots while also being a good fielder. We could have utilised him brilliantly but we just couldn’t,” he said.

The former pacer said legendary former batsman Javed Miandad played a crucial role in shaping Nazir’s career. “Whenever Imran Nazir played well, it was because of Javed Miandad. He would be in the dressing room and trying to get him to play. Whenever he played a bad shot, Javed bhai would send him a message in order to keep him focused,” he concluded.